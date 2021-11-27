Mariners acquire All-Star 2B Adam Frazier from San Diego

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners have acquired All-Star second baseman Adam Frazier from the San Diego Padres in exchange for two minor leaguers. The trade addresses one of Seattle’s biggest needs entering the offseason, finding a middle infielder to pair with shortstop J.P. Crawford. But Frazier’s versatility allows Seattle to still be aggressive with other possible moves should another middle infielder become available. San Diego acquired left-handed reliever Ray Kerr and outfielder Corey Rosier in the deal.