Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 7:08 PM

Minnesota chops down No. 18 Wisconsin 23-13 to take back Axe

By DAVE CAMPBELL
AP Sports Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota surged past No. 18 Wisconsin 23-13 to take back Paul Bunyan’s Axe and give Iowa the West Division title. Tanner Morgan overcame an interception that was returned for a first-half touchdown. He led the Gophers on three scoring drives after halftime including a third quarter touchdown pass to Chris Autman-Bell. Minnesota hoisted the 73-year-old trophy on its home field for the first time since 2003. The Gophers held Braelon Allen to 47 yards on 17 rushes. The standout freshman topped the 100-yard mark in the last seven games, all Badgers wins.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content