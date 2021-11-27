NHL postpones 2 Islanders games amid COVID-19 outbreak

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

The NHL has postponed two more games for coronavirus-related reasons. That brings the total number of postponements to five so far this season. The New York Islanders’ upcoming games Sunday at the Rangers and Tuesday at the Philadelphia Flyers were postponed. An additional Islanders player went into the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Saturday. The team would have had as many as eight players unavailable. The league says the possibility of additional spread contributed to the Islanders’ games through at least Tuesday being called off for now. The NHL postponed three Ottawa Senators games in mid-November because of that team’s virus outbreak.