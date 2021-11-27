No. 7 Stanford women run past 2nd-ranked Maryland 86-67

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Hannah Jump scored 21 points, hitting seven 3-pointers, and Haley Jones added 15 points and 13 rebounds to lead No. 7 Stanford to an 86-67 win over No. 2 Maryland at the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship. Stanford trailed 13-12 in the first quarter before taking command. The Cardinal closed the period on a 12-2 run capped by Jump’s third 3-pointer of the quarter. Stanford kept the run going in the second and led 46-24 at the half. Ashley Owusu scored 29 points to lead Maryland, which had only seven players because of illness and injuries.