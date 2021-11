LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Kevin Obanor scored 20 points and Bryson Williams added 16 points on 7-for-10 shooting and Texas Tech beat Lamar 89-57. Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 15 points for Texas Tech, which made 54% (27 for 50) of its shots. Texas Tech raced to a 14-0 lead and was never threatened. Davion Buster and C.J. Roberts each scored 20 points for the Cardinals which have lost six straight.