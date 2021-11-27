Penn State defeats Oregon State at Emerald Coast Classic

DESTIN, Fla. (AP) — Jalen Pickett scored 14 points, Penn State made 12 3-pointers, and the Nittany Lions defeated Oregon State 60-45 on the final day of the Emerald Coast Classic. Penn State made 12 of 30 from 3-point distance and had more 3-pointers than two-point field goals (10). Oregon State shot 30% from the field, made 4 of 17 3-pointers and scored just 17 points in the first half. Seth Lundy had 13 points and seven rebounds for Penn State. Myles Dread had 12 points. Pickett made 5 of 7 3-pointers and had seven assists. Jarod Lucas led Oregon State with 11 points.