Record-breaker Valieva wins Rostelecom Cup figure skating

SOCHI, Russia (AP) — Kamila Valieva has headed a Russian podium sweep in the women’s competition at the Rostelecom Cup to underline her status as the figure skating favorite for the Olympic gold medal in Beijing. The 15-year-old Valieva landed three quadruple jumps to Ravel’s “Bolero” to score 185.29 points in the free skate for a total of 272.71. That is a world record. Morisi Kvitelashvili became the first Georgian to win a figure skating grand prix after edging out Mikhail Kolyada and Kazuki Tomono in a tight contest. Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov led another Russian podium sweep in pairs and Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov won the ice dance.

