Smith takes control, No. 6 Baylor women top Houston 74-58

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — NaLyssa Smith had her sixth straight double-double with 21 points and a career-high 19 rebounds and No. 6 Baylor turned back Houston 74-58 to win the Cancun Challenge. Smith had 18 in the second half for her 30th career double-double. Queen Egbo scored 16 points for the Bears, the only team to go 3-0 in the tournament. The Bears took control in the third quarter, limiting the Cougars to five points and extending a 34-27 halftime lead to 51-32. The lead got to 28 before Laila Blair led a Houston run, scoring 13 of 28 in the fourth quarter.