Vaughan apologizes for offensive tweets and Rafiq’s pain

LONDON (AP) — Former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan has apologized “for the hurt” that whistleblower Azeem Rafiq experienced but he again denied making racist comments while at county club Yorkshire. Rafiq’s revelations about the racism and bullying he suffered at Yorkshire has sparked a crisis in the English game. His accusation about Vaughan prompted the BBC to drop the former international from its coverage of the upcoming Ashes series against Australia. Vaughan also apologized for a series of offensive historic tweets including one questioning the lack of English speakers in London and another suggesting that England spinner Moeen Ali should ask random Muslims if they are terrorists.