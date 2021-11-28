Skip to Content
AP source: Rangers agree with Semien (7 yrs), Gray, Calhoun

By STEPHEN HAWKINS
AP Baseball Writer

A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press that the Texas Rangers have reached an agreement on a seven-year contract with free agent Marcus Semien. The Gold Glove second baseman is also a potential shortstop for Texas. The team also agreed on a four-year deal with right-handed starter Jon Gray and outfielder Kole Calhoun for one year. The deals were pending physicals and not finalized. ESPN, which first reported the Semien agreement, says it’s worth $175 million. Semien set career highs with 45 homers and 102 RBIs while playing all 162 games last season for Toronto. 

