NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — P.J. Byrd’s jumper with four seconds left lifted Southern to an 82-80 win over Tennessee State. Byrd hit a jumper with :46 left to put the Jaguars up, 80-77, but Carlos Marshall Jr. knocked down a 3 to tie the game at 80-80. Byrd scored six of his 11 points in the final 1:13 to secure the victory.