Late Vinícius Júnior goal gives Madrid 2-1 win over Sevilla

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Vinícius Júnior scored another decisive goal for Real Madrid with a beautiful late strike that sealed a 2-1 come-from-behind win over Sevilla in a match between two of the best teams in the Spanish league at the moment. Karim Benzema also scored for Madrid as it opened a four-point lead over Atlético Madrid. Antoine Griezmann was among the scorers as Atlético beat Cádiz 4-1. Thomas Lemar, Ángel Correa and Matheus Cunha also scored for Atlético as it rebounded from a surprising home loss to AC Milan that left it in danger of elimination from the Champions League.