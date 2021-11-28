Messi assists help PSG top Saint-Etienne; Neymar injured

PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi had three assists in a 3-1 win over 10-man Saint-Etienne to help Paris Saint-Germain extend its lead atop the French league standings to 12 points but the victory was marred when star striker Neymar was stretchered off with an ankle injury. Saint-Etienne opened the scoring against the run of play in the 23rd minute but PSG went on to score three unanswered goals to secure the victory. The game also featured the debut of Sergio Ramos, who recovered from injury to make his first appearance in the French league for the Paris club.