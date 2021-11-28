Napoli pays tribute to Maradona, takes outright Serie A lead

By DANIELLA MATAR

Associated Press

MILAN (AP) — Dries Mertens scored twice as Napoli beat Lazio 4-0 to take the outright lead of Serie A on the night it paid tribute to soccer great Diego Maradona. Piotr Zieliński and Fabián Ruiz also netted to help Napoli move three points clear of second-place AC Milan which lost 3-1 at home to Sassuolo. It was a special night for Napoli fans as the match came three days after the one-year anniversary of Maradona’s death. Maradona led Napoli to its only Serie A titles in 1987 and 1990.