No. 23 Florida handles Troy 84-45, remains unbeaten

By GRAHAM HALL

Associated Press

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Myreon Jones and Tyree Appleby scored 12 points apiece, and No. 23 Florida remained unbeaten with a 84-45 victory over Troy. Florida scored the first 13 points of the game and never relinquished its double-digit lead. Freshman Kowacie Reeves connected on a turnaround jumper at the first-half buzzer to give the Gators a 49-20 advantage, their largest of the game. Florida leading scorer Colin Castleton finished with 10 points, eight rebounds and a pair of blocks. Duke Deen led Troy with 10 points.