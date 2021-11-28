Reports: USC to hire coach Lincoln Riley away from Oklahoma

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

Southern California is finalizing a deal for Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley to be its next coach in a stunning and rare move of one traditional college football powerhouse swiping the another’s highly accomplished head coach, according to multiple reports. Riley is 55-10 in five seasons leading the Sooners, winning four Big 12 titles and making three College Football Playoff appearances. The 38-year-old native Texan is widely considered one of the top minds in the college game, and the 11-time national champion Trojans managed to sell him on the Trojans’ potential to return to their glory days as a contender.