Shiffrin ties Stenmark record with win in women’s slalom

KILLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin marked the return of the women’s World Cup to North America by setting yet another record. Shiffrin beat Petra Vlhova for her 46th career win in slalom. That matched a 32-year-old record for most World Cup wins in a single discipline, set by Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark in giant slalom. Shiffrin trailed Vlhova by .20 seconds after the first run but ultimately beat the overall world champion by .75 after the Slovakian made an error at the top of her second run. Shiffrin had won all four previous World Cup slalom races in Killington.