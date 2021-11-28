STAT WATCH: Huskers’ 9 single-digit Ls most in FBS since ’78

By ERIC OLSON

AP College Football Writer

Nebraska has earned the dubious distinction of being the best 3-9 team in the country. Since 1978, when Division I was split into what’s now known as the Bowl Subdivision and Championship Subdivision, no team until the 2021 Cornhuskers had nine single-digit losses in a season. That’s according to Sportradar. Georgia has allowed just 83 points through 12 games. Since 2000, the only other team to give up under 100 points over 12 games was Southern California in 2008. Missouri’s Tyler Badie became the first player since Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor in 2018 with five 200-yard rushing games in a season.