US eliminated from Davis Cup Finals after loss to Colombia

By ANDREW DAMPF

AP Sports Writer

United States captain Mardy Fish hinted at a lack of passion within his team after the record 32-time champion Americans were eliminated from the Davis Cup Finals by following up a lopsided loss to host Italy with a humbling defeat to Colombia. Russia with second-ranked Daniil Medvedev beat Spain 2-1 to eliminate the defending champion and allow Serbia with top-ranked Novak Djokovic to advance as the second-best runner-up. The quarterfinals are: Italy vs. Croatia; Britain vs. Germany; Serbia vs. Kazakhstan; and Russia vs. Sweden.