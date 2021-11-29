AP source: Temple fires football coach Carey after 3 seasons

By DAN GELSTON

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A person with knowledge of the decision says Temple has fired football coach Rod Carey after three seasons with the school. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press on Monday because the firing was not officially announced. The Owls completed a 3-9 season on Saturday with their seventh straight lopsided loss on Saturday, falling to Navy 38-14. Carey went 12-20 at the Philadelphia-based school after being hired away from Northern Illinois in January 2019. He went just 4-15 over the last two seasons.