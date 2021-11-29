Bruce Arena voted MLS Coach of Year for record 4th time

NEW YORK (AP) — Bruce Arena has won a record fourth Major League Soccer Coach of the Year award after leading the New England Revolution to a league-record 73 points. The 70-year-old is member of the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame. He also won the award with D.C. United in 1997 and the LA Galaxy in 2009 and 2011. He tied Sigi Schmid’s record of 240 regular-season wins. New England hosts New York City on Tuesday in the playoffs. Arena is seeking his sixth MLS title and is trying to become the first coach to win with three different teams.