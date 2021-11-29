Club World Cup dates set for Feb. 3-12 in the UAE

ZURICH (AP) — Chelsea will have to reschedule two Premier League games to play at the pandemic-delayed Club World Cup after FIFA confirmed the dates of the tournament for Feb. 3-12 in the United Arab Emirates. The seven-team lineup was completed Saturday when Palmeiras won the Copa Libertadores. Champions League winner Chelsea and Palmeiras will enter at the semifinal stage and then play either in the final or in the third-place game. Premier League leader Chelsea is currently scheduled to play at Brighton on Feb. 8 and host Arsenal on Feb. 12.