Cowboys DL Hill suspended 2 games over postgame altercation

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Pro Football Writer

The NFL has suspended Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill for two games for confronting Las Vegas offensive lineman John Simpson and throwing a punch after the Raiders’ 36-33 overtime win on Thanksgiving. Hill will miss Thursday night’s game at New Orleans and the Dec. 12 game at Washington. He can return Dec. 19 at the New York Giants, the last of three consecutive road games. Hill was sidelined the first eight games of the season while recovering from a torn knee ligament last year.