Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 1:43 PM

Cowboys’ McCarthy out vs. Saints after positive COVID test

By SCHUYLER DIXON
AP Pro Football Writer

Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy has tested positive for COVID-19 and won’t be on the sideline for Thursday night’s game in New Orleans. McCarthy will be involved in all meetings virtually and will direct game preparations. Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will assume head-coaching responsibilities against the Saints. McCarthy is the sixth Dallas coach or staff member missing the New Orleans trip because of COVID-19. Right tackle Terence Steele also is out after a positive test.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content