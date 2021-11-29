Croatia advances to Davis Cup semis after beating Italy

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Croatia is the first team to reach the Davis Cup semifinals after seeing off Italy 2-1 in Turin. With the singles squared, the top-ranked doubles team of Mate Pavic and Nikola Mektic had no trouble seeing off Fabio Fognini and Jannik Sinner 6-3, 6-4 in the decider. Sinner replaced Simone Bolelli after winning his singles, which took nearly three hours. But he and Fognini couldn’t get a break point against Pavic and Mektic, winners of Wimbledon and the Olympics this year. Croatia awaits Serbia or Kazakhstan.