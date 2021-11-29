Fickell: No. 3 Cincinnati isn’t looking past AAC title game

By MITCH STACY

AP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell has become adept at deflecting questions about whether his team belongs in the College Football Playoff. The fifth-year coach would rather talk about how focused the Bearcats are moving forward. No. 3 Cincinnati could take another step toward a possible CFP berth when they clash with No. 16 Houston in the American Athletic championship game on Saturday night. If they make the CFP, the Bearcats would be the first non-Power 5 team to crack the playoff in the seven-year history of the tournament.