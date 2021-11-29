Georgia Tech RB Gibbs says he will enter transfer portal

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Tech running back Jahmyr Gibbs says he will enter the transfer portal. Gibbs finished third in the nation in all-purpose yards. He made the announcement on his Twitter account. Gibbs’ decision was released two days after Georgia Tech completed a 3-9 season with a 45-0 loss to No. 1 Georgia. Gibbs ran for only 1 yard on two carries before suffering an undisclosed injury that prevented him from returning in the second half. Georgia Tech finished with six consecutive defeats, including back-to-back losses to No. 6 Notre Dame and Georgia by a combined 100-0 margin.