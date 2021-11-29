Hertha Berlin fires coach Dárdai, appoints Korkut

BERLIN (AP) — Hertha Berlin has fired coach Pál Dárdai 10 months into his second spell at the German Bundesliga club and replaced him with former Bayer Leverkusen coach Tayfun Korkut. The Hungarian coach leaves with Hertha 14th in the table and on a four-game winless run after drawing 1-1 with Augsburg on Saturday. A 2-0 loss to cross-city rival Union Berlin on Nov. 20 smarted because Union is in the top half of the table with a much smaller budget. It is the seventh change of coach for Hertha since June 2019.