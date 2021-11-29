Lionel Messi and Alexia Putellas win Ballon d’Or awards

PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi has won the men’s Ballon d’Or award for a record-extending seventh time. Messi ends the year in style after a brilliant final season with Barcelona and earning his first major international trophy with Argentina. The 34-year-old Messi led Argentina to the Copa America title in July after losing in four major international finals. Alexia Putellas won the women’s Ballon d’Or for the first time after an outstanding season with Barcelona and Spain. The 27-year-old midfielder helped Barca win the treble and scored 26 goals in 42 games overall.