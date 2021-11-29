Reaction to death of Lee Elder, 1st Black golfer at Masters

By The Associated Press

Reaction is coming in to the death of Lee Elder, the first Black golfer to play in the Masters. Elder missed the cut in his debut at Augusta National in 1975, but he went on to pave the way for Tiger Woods and others to follow. Jack Nickaus says the game has lost a “hero.” Just this past April, the Masters finally honored Elder by inviting him to take part in the ceremonial opening tee shot along with Nicklaus and Gary Player. Elder was in poor health and unable to take a swing, but he watched the ceremony with pride.