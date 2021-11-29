Steelers place star linebacker T.J. Watt on COVID-19 list

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed star outside linebacker T.J. Watt on the COVID-19 list. The team made the announcement a day after the Steelers were embarrassed 41-10 on the road in Cincinnati. Watt is the third high-profile member of the Steelers to go on the COVID-19 list in recent weeks. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick went into the COVID-19 protocol earlier this month. Watt was limited to just two tackles against the Bengals while playing with hip and knee injuries.