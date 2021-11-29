Temple fires football coach Carey after 3 lackluster seasons

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Temple has fired football coach Rod Carey after three lackluster seasons. The Owls completed a 3-9 season on Saturday with their seventh straight lopsided loss, falling to Navy 38-14. Carey went 12-20 at the Philadelphia-based school after being hired away from Northern Illinois in January 2019. He went just 4-15 over the last two seasons. Temple played in five straight bowl games from 2015 to 2019. Thad Ward was named interim head coach.