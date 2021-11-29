Thomas, Samuel active for Washington vs. banged-up Seahawks

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writer

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Washington got tight end Logan Thomas and wide receiver Curtis Samuel back for their primetime game against the banged-up Seattle Seahawks. Thomas has missed the past six games with a hamstring injury. This will be just Samuel’s third game of the season amid a groin injury that has lingered for several months. Seattle will be without injured running backs Rashad Penny and Travis Homer. Alex Collins and DeeJay Dallas are the Seahawks’ only healthy running backs. Starting left guard Damien Lewis is also out for Seattle, which lost cornerback Tre Brown to a season-ending knee injury last week.