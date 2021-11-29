Vikings deem Dalvin Cook ‘day to day’ with shoulder injury

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Pro Football Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook’s availability this week for the game at winless Detroit is in doubt. He injured his left shoulder at San Francisco on Sunday. Coach Mike Zimmer stopped short of confirming a long-term absence for Cook. Zimmer said Cook’s status is day to day. Cook has 773 rushing yards, 202 receiving yards and four touchdowns in nine games. He missed two games earlier this season with a sprained ankle. His average of 4.5 yards per rush is the lowest of his five years in the league.