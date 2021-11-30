AP source: Orioles nearing 1-year deal with Rougned Odor

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Baseball Writer

A person with knowledge of the deal says the Baltimore Orioles are nearing a one-year agreement with second baseman Rougned Odor. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the deal has not been announced. The 27-year-old Odor spent last season with the New York Yankees, hitting .202 with 15 home runs and 39 RBIs in 102 games. Odor played seven seasons with the Texas Rangers before joining the Yankees. He’s hit just .234 for his career, but he’s produced plenty of power for a middle infielder. Odor hit 33 home runs in 2016, 30 the following year and then 30 again in 2019.