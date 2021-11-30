Carrick to lead United against Arsenal, Rangnick awaits visa

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Michael Carrick will lead Manchester United in the Premier League game against Arsenal on Thursday while manager Ralf Rangnick waits to secure a work visa. Carrick was put in charge of the team on an interim basis following the firing of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Nov. 21 and has had two games at the helm. United beat Villarreal 2-0 in the Champions League and drew 1-1 at Chelsea in the Premier League. Rangnick was hired as manager until the end of the season on Monday. He was previously working in Russia as head of sports and development at Lokomotiv Moscow.