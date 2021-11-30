Coronavirus postpones Czech Republic-Belarus WCup qualifier

PRAGUE (AP) — A Women’s World Cup qualifying game between the Czech Republic and Belarus has been postponed after several players on the visiting team tested positive for the coronavirus. UEFA says three Belarusian players were positive and three others must isolate as close contacts. It says the game could be postponed by a day. The Czech soccer federation says the Belarusian team is being retested. The organizers will consult with UEFA about a new date for the game based on the results of the new tests. The Czechs were scheduled to play Belarus in the northeastern city of Opava.