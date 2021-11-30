Germany beats Britain in Davis Cup for 1st semi since 2007

INNSBRUCK, Austria (AP) — Germany came from behind to upset Britain in the Davis Cup quarterfinals after Kevin Krawietz and Tim Pütz won the decisive doubles match. The German pair defeated British teammates Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski 7-6 (10), 7-6 (5) after the best-of-three tie was level following the two singles. Krawietz and Pütz saved four set points in the tiebreaker before taking the opening set and won the second tiebreaker after winning seven straight points from 5-0 down. Germany plays its first semifinal since 2007 and will meet either Sweden or the team from Russia on Saturday. Croatia will face either Serbia or Kazakhstan in the other semifinal.