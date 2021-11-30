Skip to Content
Germany levels with Britain in Davis Cup quarterfinals

INNSBRUCK, Austria (AP) — Jan-Lennard Struff pulled Germany even with Britain in the Davis Cup quarterfinals by beating Cameron Norrie 7-6 (6), 3-6, 6-2 in the second singles match. Daniel Evans had given Britain the lead by beating Peter Gojowczyk 6-2, 6-1. The decisive doubles match between British teammates Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski and German pair Kevin Krawietz and Tim Pütz was scheduled for later Tuesday. The winner of the best-of-three series will meet either Sweden or the team from Russia in Saturday’s semifinals. Croatia will face either Serbia or Kazakhstan in the other semifinal.

