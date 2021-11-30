Jaguars’ Urban Meyer says he’s not a candidate at Notre Dame

By MARK LONG

AP Pro Football Writer

Urban Meyer says he will not be Notre Dame’s next head coach. The Jacksonville Jaguars coach flatly squashed any speculation about his immediate future when asked by The Associated Press on Tuesday about the vacancy at Notre Dame created by Brian Kelly’s departure for LSU. Earlier, a person familiar with Meyer’s thinking says the 57-year-old coach is fully committed to the Jacksonville Jaguars and has no plans to return to the ever-changing landscape of college football. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.