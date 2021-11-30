Morikawa heads to Bahamas for a shot at No. 1 in the world

By The Associated Press

Some of the world’s top golfers gather one last time this year for Tiger Woods’ holiday event in the Bahamas. The Hero World Challenge is an unofficial event. But it offers world ranking points, and those are official. Collin Morikawa has a chance to get to No. 1 in the world for a week if he were to win. The 20-man field isn’t as strong as it usually is. Morikawa is the only major champion in the field. Hideki Matsuyama, Jon Rahm and Phil Mickelson aren’t playing. Neither is Patrick Cantlay, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau.