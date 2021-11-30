NYC reaches Eastern Conference final after penalty shootout

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Sean Johnson saved Adam Buksa’s attempt during a penalty shootout and all five of Johnson’s teammates scored as New York City FC advanced to its first Eastern Conference final following a 2-2 playoff draw with the New England Revolution. Alexander Callens scored on the final penalty shot for NYC, which will play the Philadelphia Union on Sunday for a spot in the MLS Cup. Alfredo Morales, Thiago Andrade, Ismael Tajouri-Shradi, Maximiliano Moralez and Callens all converted from the penalty spot against Matt Turner, the MLS goalkeeper of the year. Each team scored in the opening 10 minutes of the match but it remained that way until both squads scored in extra time.