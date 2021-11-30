Rays land Raley for $10M, trade Wendle to Marlins, sign Choi

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays have signed reliever Brooks Raley to a $10 million, two-year contract with a club option for 2024. The defending AL East champions also traded All-Star infielder Joey Wendle to the Miami Marlins on Tuesday for minor league outfielder Kameron Misner, and agreed with first baseman Ji-Man Choi on a $3.2 million, one-year deal that avoids arbitration. The Rays tendered contracts to their 13 remaining arbitration-eligible players. Tampa Bay also is working to finalize a free-agent deal with veteran starting pitcher Corey Kluber. Raley went 2-3 with a 4.78 ERA in 58 games with Houston this season. The 33-year-old left-hander struck out 65 and walked 16 in 49 innings.