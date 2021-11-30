Texas A&M defeats New Orleans 85-65 with 5 in double figures

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Andre Gordon scored 15 points to lead five in double figures and Texas A&M defeated New Orleans 85-65. The Aggies also got 13 points from Tyrece Radford, 11 each from Hassan Diarra and Wade Taylor IV, and 10 from Marcus Williams. Texas A&M led 21-15 in the first half when Taylor was fouled on a 3-pointer that missed. He made all three free throws to start a 14-2 run over the next six minutes and the Aggies went on to lead 44-26 at halftime. Derek St. Hilaire led the Privateers with 20 points.