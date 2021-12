NEW YORK (AP) — Infielder Gio Urshela agreed to a $6.55 million, one-year contract with the New York Yankees while starting pitcher Domingo Germán agreed to $1.75 million and pitcher Lucas Luetge at $905,000. New York also released infielder Chris Gittens, who plans to sign with a team in Japan. New York offered 2022 contracts to the remaining unsigned players on its 40-man roster, including catcher Gary Sánchez.