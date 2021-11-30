Villarreal, Granada and Celta Vigo advance in Copa del Rey

MADRID (AP) — Villarreal and Granada have cruised past sixth-division teams in the opening round of the Copa del Rey. Villarreal trounced Victoria CF 8-0 and Granada routed Club Deportivo Laguna 7-0 to advance to the second round. Celta Vigo got past fourth-division club Ebro 5-0. This season’s edition of the Copa includes teams from all six divisions of Spanish soccer with the lower-tiered clubs hosting the one-match series in the first round. Other first-division teams that have advanced included Getafe and Alavés. Second-division teams Huesca, Valladolid and Sporting Gijón also reached the second round.