Virginia Tech hires Penn State DC Brent Pry as head coach

Virginia Tech has hired Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry as its head coach. The school made the announcement Tuesday. Pry has been with Penn State since 2014, first as co-defensive coordinator before becoming the defensive coordinator in 2016. Penn State has ranked in the top five in defense in the Big Ten every season he’s been there. He also has a history with the Hokies, having served as a graduate assistant working with the defensive line under coordinator Bud Foster from 1995-97. Pry says the opportunity to return to Blacksburg is exciting not only for him, but for his family.