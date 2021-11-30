White Sox sign reliever Graveman to $24 million, 3-year deal

By JAY COHEN

AP Baseball Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have fortified their bullpen, announcing a $24 million, three-year contract with right-hander Kendall Graveman. The 30-year-old Graveman is expected to pitch in front of All-Star closer Liam Hendriks, who had 38 saves and a 2.54 ERA in his first season with Chicago. The defending AL Central champions also have Craig Kimbrel, but he could be on the move after he faltered in a setup role with the White Sox.