SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Eric Boone tossed in 20 points and hit a layup with 2 seconds remaining in the game to send North Carolina Central to a 67-65 victory over South Carolina Upstate. Randy Miller Jr. had 16 points for the Eagles (3-5), who snapped a five-game skid on the road. Bryson Mozone had 12 points for the Spartans (2-5).