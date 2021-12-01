Chelsea beats Watford 2-1 to stay top of Premier League

WATFORD, England (AP) — Chelsea stayed top of the Premier League with a hard-fought 2-1 win at Watford in a match that was halted for 32 minutes in the first half after a spectator suffered cardiac arrest. Substitute Hakim Ziyech grabbed the winner for the leaders in the 72nd minute. He converted a cross from Mason Mount, the England midfielder who put Chelsea in front in the 29th. By then the teams had been taken off by the referee because of the medical emergency in the stands that happened after about 13 minutes. Emmanuel Dennis equalized for Watford in the 43rd. Chelsea remained a point ahead of Manchester City and two clear of Liverpool.